Soludo’s wife unveils menstrual pad bank in 400 secondary schools

Soludo launched the pad bank in Awka to mark the International Day of the Girl-Child observed every October 11, to address the challenges girls face, and promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is: ‘Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being’.

She said: “One of the significant goals of our crusade in Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative is to teach our girls the rules of hygiene, nutrition and self-development.

“In the area of hygiene, we are also looking at menstrual hygiene and the overall health education of women and girls, especially those in the low-income class.

“We have concluded arrangements to provide sanitary pad banks in over 400 secondary schools across Anambra where Healthy Living Clubs are domiciled.

“Accessibility to sanitary pads remains a major concern in rural homes. It gets even worse when menstrual emergencies break out in schools. Therefore, we want to intervene where it matters the most.”

Soludo said over 1,000 sanitary pad packs would be distributed to schools to kick off the campaign.

She said subsequent distributions would be done at the beginning of each academic term to last throughout a particular academic calendar.

She said the gesture would help to restore the girl-child’s confidence, beat down stigmas arising from menstrual emergencies and help them manage their menstrual cycle with dignity.

In her presentation, Dr Tonia Mbagwu, Anambra State HIV/AIDS Coordinator, said there was a need to recognise the potential of adolescent girls by advocating for increased opportunities for them.

Also speaking, Miss Adaora Soludo, daughter of the governor, urged girls to pick up skills early in life to become problem solvers and self-reliant.

“Learn communication skills, problem-solving skills, critical thinking, be confident and creative to adapt and survive life challenges,” she said.

Ms Chinwe Okolie, an ICT expert, urged the girls to take advantage of the state government’s Solution Innovation District to become empowered with information and communication technology skills.

“The world today is about technology and our girls need to learn digital skills to become tech gurus, impact their future and earn a living.