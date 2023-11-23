ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soludo’s wife bags excellent woman’s award from Christian mothers

News Agency Of Nigeria

She explained that the state government had initiated various entrepreneurial empowerment programmes for the youth as efforts to curtail restiveness and cultism.

Wife of the Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo [societynowng]
Wife of the Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo [societynowng]

Recommended articles

Presenting the award, Bishop of the Niger, Rev. Dr Owen Nwokolo, said that the award was in recognition of the recipient’s various strides towards impacting lives in the state as governor’s wife

Nwokolo told her to pray not to relent, assuring that God was not oblivious to the excellent work she was rendering to Him and humanity and that in due course she would reap the rewards of her good works.

In her remarks, Mrs Soludo expressed profound appreciation for the honour, thanking God for granting her the opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soludo, who was represented at the occasion by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Dr Oluchi Ibezim, said that by the grace of God, her ministry would continue to cater for the indigent and vulnerable people in the state.

She explained that the state government had initiated various entrepreneurial empowerment programmes for the youth as efforts to curtail youth restiveness, cultism, drug abuse, idol worship, armed robbery and the knack for getting rich quickly through money rituals.

She enjoined the youth to have a change of heart and submit to behaving well and engaging in Godly and socially acceptable ventures.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don’t obstruct NAFDAC officials during inspection, it’s an offence— FG

Don’t obstruct NAFDAC officials during inspection, it’s an offence— FG

Yiaga Africa asks INEC to delete dead people, others from voters’ register

Yiaga Africa asks INEC to delete dead people, others from voters’ register

Wike wants partnership with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

Wike wants partnership with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others

YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others

FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales

FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales

TGI Distri marks 6th anniversary, celebrates with orphans

TGI Distri marks 6th anniversary, celebrates with orphans

Customs Apapa Command monthly revenue hits ₦135bn in October

Customs Apapa Command monthly revenue hits ₦135bn in October

Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC federal commissioner

Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC federal commissioner

Nigerian governors to sign health compact agreement with WHO

Nigerian governors to sign health compact agreement with WHO

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun