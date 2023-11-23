Soludo’s wife bags excellent woman’s award from Christian mothers

Presenting the award, Bishop of the Niger, Rev. Dr Owen Nwokolo, said that the award was in recognition of the recipient’s various strides towards impacting lives in the state as governor’s wife

Nwokolo told her to pray not to relent, assuring that God was not oblivious to the excellent work she was rendering to Him and humanity and that in due course she would reap the rewards of her good works.

In her remarks, Mrs Soludo expressed profound appreciation for the honour, thanking God for granting her the opportunity.

Soludo, who was represented at the occasion by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Dr Oluchi Ibezim, said that by the grace of God, her ministry would continue to cater for the indigent and vulnerable people in the state.

She explained that the state government had initiated various entrepreneurial empowerment programmes for the youth as efforts to curtail youth restiveness, cultism, drug abuse, idol worship, armed robbery and the knack for getting rich quickly through money rituals.