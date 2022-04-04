Soludo’s order largely ignored as sit-at-home continues in Anambra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had in July 2021, announced the sit-at-home order as part of its effort to press for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the group.

Kanu, who has been in detention since he was arrested in Kenya is currently being prosecuted for terrorism charges.

But the sit-at-home order initiated by IPOB and enforced every Monday in Anambra State is believed to have been hijacked by hoodlums and gunmen who attack and kill residents that violate the order.

Banks, schools, markets, and other business outlets are not allowed to operate on Mondays because of the order.

Meanwhile, IPOB had recently advised governor Soludo to arrest anyone enforcing sit-at-home in Anambra.

The group said it has canceled its weekly sit-at-home order, adding that anyone enforcing the order is not an IPOB member.

In light of this, Governor Soludo over the weekend asked all Churches in Anambra to announce Monday prayers to mark the end of the sit-at-home order in the state.

“All churches should announce the Monday prayers. They will also signal the end of Monday sit-at-home order that had lingered for months”. the governor said.

But the sit-at-home order being enforced by a yet-to-be-identified group in the state continues on Monday as the residents of the state ignored Soludo’s instructions.

Franklin Chukwuebuka, who works as a broadcast journalist in Awka told this reporter that the governor's instruction was obeyed in Awka and other areas around the state capital because of the presence of security operatives in the areas.

He said residents of such areas are free to move around on Mondays because of the presence of security operatives that mounted roadblocks at strategic areas in the capital city.

According to him, the residents of the state in communities outside the capital city are living in fear and have no option but to observe the sit-at-home.

It would be recalled that last week, Soludo directed all markets, schools, banks, and motor parks in the state to resume normal activities with effect from Monday, April 4, 2022.

The governor had argued that many businesses have relocated from the state to Asaba because of the sit-at-home order.

Soludo said, “The sit-at-home on Mondays must end in Anambra. Normal activities must resume in earnest. When normal activities are going on in other places, the person or persons to whom you are directing your anger is not actually feeling what you are doing. So, you are only destroying your home.

“In other parts of the country, schoolchildren attend classes for five days, but in the South East, they only go to school for four days. At the end of the day, our children will go into common or unity examinations with other children from other parts of the country.

“Today, many businesses and investors are relocating to Asaba and other places. This is killing our economy and we cannot afford to continue that way.”

It would also be recalled that following Soludo’s directive to churches, a group of gunmen killed two officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state on Sunday, March 3, 2022.