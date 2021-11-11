Soludo's election win renews hope in Nigeria

His journey to the governorship seat has not been a smooth one. He had to overcome different political hurdles on his path to secure his place on the ballot. Even though his name had been bandied around the governorship conversations in Anambra for about two years, he officially declared his interest in contesting the elections in February following campaigns by various groups that expressed faith in his candidacy.

The nature of politics in the state had made most people apprehensive about throwing their hats in the ring to succeed Willy Obiano, the current governor of the state. His declaration to compete as a candidate under APGA was key to rejuvenating the party that was described as dying in some quarters before this election cycle. Soludo himself said:

“This election is consequential in Anambra State and if APGA does not win, it means the party is gone. Let no APGA member toy with this election. If APGA loses Anambra, it has lost direction.

“Therefore, do not make mistake in the person the party will field for the election as a candidate because the party cannot afford to lose the November election.”

Further highlighting the importance of his candidacy to the party’s survival.

INEC’s decision to remove him and PDP’s flagbearer’s names from the list of eligible candidates in July further complicated matters for him as well as other court contested issues that challenged his candidacy.

His victory in the elections has however vindicated his valiant efforts at defending his mandate which has been described as one that originated from the people and has come to stay. This will set the tone for other political aspirants that have been considered as outsiders for the positions that they jostle for, highlighting a change in attitude in the Nigerian political terrain that was almost impossible to muster in days past.

