Soludo to pay school fees of 2,300 students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governor also used the occasion to encourage the students to remain good ambassadors of the state.

Charles-Soludo (PremiumTimes)
Soludo, who made the promise when he visited the school while on an assessment visit, said the fees would be paid his personal money.

The Governor also used the occasion to encourage the students to remain good ambassadors of the state.

He harped on the need to always maintain hygiene both at home and in school.

The Governor called on the teachers to ensure they give the best to the students and assured that quality education would remain top priority of his government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

