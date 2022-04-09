Soludo set to transform Anambra, inaugurates commissioners

NAN reports that those who made the list of commissioners are Mr. Ifeatu Onejeme, a former commissioner during the administration of former Gov. Willie Obiano. Onejeme was appointed Commissioner for Finance.

Prof Offonze Amucheazi was made Commissioner for Lands, Mr. Ifeanyi Okoma, an Engineer, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Miss Chiamaka Nnake (Budget and Economic Planning), Dr. Afam Obidike (Health), Mr. Patrick Agha Mba (Youth Development), Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo, a journalist with the state station (Women and Social Welfare), Dr. Obinna Ngonadi (Commerce and Industry) and Julius Chukwuemeka, also an engineer, (Power and Water Resources).

Others are Prof. Chuma-Ude (Education), Paul Nwosu (Information), Dr. Forster Ihejiofor (Agriculture), Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike (Transport), Engr Chinedu Odumegwu (Environment), Mr. Chikodi Anara (Homeland Affairs), Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje (Attorney General and Justice), Mr. Collins Nwabunwanne (Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs), Mr. Donatus Onyenji, a retired journalist from the Anambra Broadcasting Service (Culture, Entertainment and Tourism), Barr Anthony Ifeanyi (Petroleum and Mineral Resources) and Mr. Paulinus Onyeka, a former state lawmaker, (Housing).