Soludo says Muslims enriched Anambra’s social fabric with diversity

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged the Muslim faithful to continue their support and prayers for the Anambra government and Nigeria.

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:@AnambraNewMedia]
Soludo gave the commendation in his Sallah message in Awka, to felicitate with Muslim faithful on the celebration of the 2024 Eid-el Kabir. He said the Muslim community also contributed to enriching the diversity of the state’s collective social fabric.

“I felicitate with the Muslim faithful in Anambra and across Nigeria on the happy occasion of Eid-el Kabir which holds profound significance in the Islamic faith as it commemorates the enduring faith, obedience, and devotion to Almighty Allah.

“As our Muslim brothers and sisters observe this sacred event through acts of charity and communal prayers, it is a time for us to reflect on these universal values that bind humanity together.

“In this spirit of unity, I urge Muslim faithful to continue their support and prayers for the Anambra government and Nigeria, in order to advance the collective progress, security and well-being of every citizen.

“My administration will continue to foster an environment of religious harmony, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among all faiths in Anambra,” he said.

