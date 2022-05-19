RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soludo presents N170bn revised draft budget to Anambra Assembly

Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra on Thursday presented a revised draft budget of N170 billion for 2022 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly had on Dec.9, 2021, passed the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N141.9 billion, presented by the immediate past governor, Dr Willie Obiano, for approval.

Soludo, said the purpose of the 2022 Revised budget was to reflect current realities, challenges, priorities of the new administration and the dire needs of residents in Anambra.

He said that the budget was made up of N108 billion capital expenditure, accounting for 64 per cent compared with 57 per cent in the previous budget.

According to him, N61.3 billion was allocated for recurrent expenditure, translating to 36 per cent against 43 per cent in the previous budget.

Soludo said that N19 billion would be spent on personnel cost while N23 billion would be spent on overheads.

NAN reports that the breakdown indicated that Ministry of Works had the highest allocation, from N23 billion in the previous budget to N54 billion, followed by healthcare which was reduced from N4.4 billion to N2.9 billion.

Ministries of Agriculture and Education were allocated N1.5 billion and N1.1 billion respectively, while Youth Development and Transportation got N2.4 billion and N1.6 billion, respectively.

Ministry of Power and Water Resources got N2.3 billion while Ministry of Culture, Entertainment and Tourism got N2.7 billion.

Soludo said his administration would continue with the ‘Community Choose Your Project’ initiative of his predecessor, which was increased to N25 million from N20 million per community.

“The 2022 Revised budget seeks to achieve four pillars of economic transformation, social agenda, governance, rule of law and value as well as greener and healthier environment.

“We inherited challenges of which red treasury and insecurity were the most acute. But I am emboldened by the massive support and solidarity of the people. We are Anambra people, and together, we shall overcome.

“Give us the budget urgently, and by the time our people come home for Christmas, we will all be proud that we are serving the people well,” he said.

Soludo informed the House that security agencies were working round the clock to secure the release of the kidnapped lawmaker, Dr Okechukwu Okoye, representing Aguata Constituency Il.

Receiving the budget, the Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, said the legislature would partner with the Governor by enacting laws that would ensure his administration succeed in all fronts and improve the living standard of the people.

He also assured the governor that the draft budget would receive expeditious consideration.

NAN reports that the difference between the former budget (N141.9 billion) and the revised budget (N170 billion) is N27.7 billion.

