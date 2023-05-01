The sports category has moved to a new website.

Soludo is unhappy with ₦30k minimum wage for Nigerian workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Soludo recently raised the salaries of Anambra workers by 10% to cushion the effects of inflation.

Charles Soludo has promised to continue paying monthly salaries in addition to other projects [Heartbeat Of The East]
Soludo stated this while addressing the state workers during the 2023 May Day celebration held at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, on Monday.

According to him, "Paying ₦30,000 national minimum wage to Nigerian workers is subjecting them to living in denial.

"I say this because the amount cannot afford a bag of 50kg rice, let alone other domestic problems staring families in the face on a daily basis," he said.

The governor who was responding to the litany of challenges reeled out by the chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, said he recently raised the salaries of workers by 10% to cushion the effects of inflation on workers.

He said that as an expert in economics, he was aware of inflation in our economy which had made workers to be in serious pains given what they earn as salaries.

Soludo used the medium to direct the state workers to end the Monday sit-at-home which he noted was becoming a cheating on government.

"In more than a year now, workers in Anambra and other states in the South-East no longer work on Mondays and this has made it for them to work for 70%, 80% monthly, while they receive their monies 100%.

"This can no longer continue because it is like it has become a convenient excuse and we must get our state back on track," he said.

Soludo said, under his watch, any worker who retires must get his or her retirement benefits.

He also assured that he would continue to pay monthly salaries in addition to other projects.

He told the labour leaders that the option available for him to implement the enhanced wages being clamoured for was for the government to reduce the workforce by half.

Soludo who commended the state workers for their commitment appealed to them to do more as he will ensure that they get better welfare once the state revenue increased.

Earlier, Humphrey Nwafor and Chris Ogbonna, both NLC and TUC state chairmen, respectively, had in their separate addresses listed challenges facing workers in the state.

They maintained that wages received by Anambra workers cannot feed them and their families, while appealing that those due for promotions should be promoted.

