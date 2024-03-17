Gov Soludo has been working for 2 years without salary; wife has no official car

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor revealed this during his administration's second-anniversary celebrations at the International Convention Center, Awka, the state capital, on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

He also said his wife still drives his cars as she doesn't have an official vehicle as the First Lady of the South East state.

Soludo said he deliberately introduced the most austere measure by any government ever by cutting costs and not borrowing for the last two years.

“Any governor that comes floods you with offers for borrowing and so on and so forth, but we decided for the first two years to demonstrate something, capacity to do more with less.

“And so far as has been said, for two years, despite receiving about 25 per cent in real terms or in dollar terms of what was in the past, we have chosen deliberately not to borrow," he stated.

Continuing, he said, "I have been asked severally; ‘how do you do without borrowing and with the difficult circumstances?’ And my answer is that we are doing so because we are executing the most austere measure government ever.

“As I speak to you, I am not taking any salary, I am not paid any salary by Anambra State government. Even the First Lady of Anambra doesn’t have any official car, she still drives my personal vehicles.”

The Governor noted that the need to direct resources and prioritise them to things that are important to the people of the state informed his decision to cut waste and the cost of governance.

