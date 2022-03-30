Soludo has all it takes to drive Anambra - Chief Emeka Agba

Chief Emeka Agba described Prof Soludo as God's special gift to Anambra state and the entire South East and Nigeria.

He further prayed to God to give the governor the strength and the wisdom to govern the state and bring the best of the best to Anambra state.

He said that “prof Soludo has all it takes to drive the state in terms of development in Educational sector and good Business environment that will equal an international standard. Igbo people like good things and am confident that whatever good idea the Governor brings to the people of the state, it will be admitted and developed upon”.

Chief Emeka Agba who is a trader in solid minerals is the CEO Agba Gold NIG LTD and President Chief Emeka Agba foundation, expressed confidence on the ability of the governor to drive the economy of the state to it desired promise land.

