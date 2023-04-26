Soludo donates computers worth over ₦‎100 million to civil servants

Soludo, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, at the flag-off ceremony organised by the state ICT Agency in Awka, said that digital operations had tremendous potential for the public sector.

Soludo said the state economy and affairs would be run more effectively through Information and Communications Technology (ICT) initiatives as obtained in developed countries.

"We are in a digital era, any country or state that does not embrace technology is unlikely to make significant progress or sustain economic development.

"The distribution of ICT tools to civil servants is a policy that began three years ago to facilitate e-Government and keep pace with global best practices.

"Electronic governance, which is the adoption of technology in government processes and service delivery, makes government service delivery efficient and cost-effective.

"The adoption of ICTs in the civil service will increase productivity, transparency and drive the state's mega-city project as well as build trust between the government and the governed," he said.

Soludo, however, urged civil servants to adopt ICT in order to serve citizens better.

He also advised the State ICT Agency to hold regular training for the civil servants on how to use the ICT equipment.

Also speaking, Theodora Igwegbe, Head of Service, said that the digitisation of operations of the civil service was a step toward actualising the Anambra State Civil Service Strategy and Implementation plan.

"We thank Governor Soludo for affording us this opportunity to shift from paper service to digital operations. This will promote innovation and improve service delivery.

"We promise to use these tools to improve our services and serve citizens better," she said.

In his remarks, Chukwuemeka Agbata, the Managing Director, Anambra State ICT Agency, said the agency had begun the ICT revolution in the state in line with Soludo's e-Government and smart mega-city policy.

"This is the government’s effort to transition from analogue to digital operations. In this first phase of distribution, we are starting with the ministries, departments and agencies in the state.

