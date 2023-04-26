The sports category has moved to a new website.
Soludo donates computers worth over ₦‎100 million to civil servants

News Agency Of Nigeria

Soludo believes the economy would be run more effectively through ICT.

Soludo wants the state's economic productivity to improve [Facebook/Charles Chukwuma Soludo]
Soludo, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, at the flag-off ceremony organised by the state ICT Agency in Awka, said that digital operations had tremendous potential for the public sector.

Soludo said the state economy and affairs would be run more effectively through Information and Communications Technology (ICT) initiatives as obtained in developed countries.

"We are in a digital era, any country or state that does not embrace technology is unlikely to make significant progress or sustain economic development.

"The distribution of ICT tools to civil servants is a policy that began three years ago to facilitate e-Government and keep pace with global best practices.

"Electronic governance, which is the adoption of technology in government processes and service delivery, makes government service delivery efficient and cost-effective.

"The adoption of ICTs in the civil service will increase productivity, transparency and drive the state's mega-city project as well as build trust between the government and the governed," he said.

Soludo, however, urged civil servants to adopt ICT in order to serve citizens better.

He also advised the State ICT Agency to hold regular training for the civil servants on how to use the ICT equipment.

Also speaking, Theodora Igwegbe, Head of Service, said that the digitisation of operations of the civil service was a step toward actualising the Anambra State Civil Service Strategy and Implementation plan.

"We thank Governor Soludo for affording us this opportunity to shift from paper service to digital operations. This will promote innovation and improve service delivery.

"We promise to use these tools to improve our services and serve citizens better," she said.

In his remarks, Chukwuemeka Agbata, the Managing Director, Anambra State ICT Agency, said the agency had begun the ICT revolution in the state in line with Soludo's e-Government and smart mega-city policy.

"This is the government’s effort to transition from analogue to digital operations. In this first phase of distribution, we are starting with the ministries, departments and agencies in the state.

"These computers are worth over a ₦‎100 million and they are designed to help civil servants do their work better. So, you have no excuse not to deliver," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obaseki distributes 3.3 million books to schools in 5 years

Borno provides free healthcare for 46,000 vulnerable people

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about killer children cough syrup named Naturcold

Soludo donates computers worth over ₦‎100 million to civil servants

Road accidents have drastically reduced in Ondo, Osun, Oyo

Tinubu moves into official Abuja residence ahead of May 29 inauguration

Former lawmakers caution against zoning in National Assembly

Deadly tomato disease destroys over 300 hectares of farmlands in Kano

Missing governorship candidate found dead in Enugu

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

FG asks all jobless persons in Lagos to register at NDE office. (Vanguard)

An illustrative photo of UTME candidates writing exam at CBT centres.

