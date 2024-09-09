ADVERTISEMENT
Soludo denies firing aide over video of him dancing Gwo gwo ngwo

Bayo Wahab

Aburime explained that Soludo was not embarrassed by the video because it was positively received and applauded on social media platforms.

Governor Soludo Chukwuma of Anambra State recently participated in the viral Gwo gwo ngwo dance.
Soludo in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Monday, September 9, 2024, described the claim that he recently fired one of his aides because of the video as false and misleading.

Recall that shortly after the video of the governor dancing Gwo gwo ngwo went viral, the Anambra State Government appointed Christopher Molokwu, as the Managing Director of the Anambra Broadcasting Service to replace Chido Obidiegwu.

While the State Government did not state the reason for Obidiegwu’s removal, multiple reports linked the development to the viral video.

Aburime insisted that his removal has nothing to with the viral dance video, adding that Obidiegwu was redeployed and not fired as rumoured.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Anambra State Government has been drawn to a false and misleading news story circulating on social media and some online platforms, claiming that the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, recently fired an aide who allegedly leaked a video of the governor briefly participating in the ‘gwo gwo ngwo’ dance challenge.

“We wish to categorically state that this report is completely untrue and unfounded. No aide has been fired by the governor over the viral dance video.

“The only individual being rumoured as fired was recently redeployed as part of a routine government reshuffle and not due to the leaked video.”

Describing Soludo’s participation in the viral dance as a spontaneous, lighthearted moment, Aburime explained that the governor was not embarrassed by the video because it was positively received and applauded on social media platforms.

“Far from being embarrassed, the governor’s brief participation in the dance challenge has endeared him to Nigerian youths, who have praised his relatability and connection with the people.

“The dance video has even trended beyond social media, with national television stations such as Arise TV and TVC commending the human angle of the governor’s actions,” he said.

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo [Twitter:@CCSoludo]
Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo [Twitter:@CCSoludo] Pulse Nigeria

Aburime said the rumour was the handiwork of some mischievous elements attempting to disparage Soludo’s achievement and distract him from his ongoing efforts to transform the state.

The "Gwo gwo ngwo" dance challenge was popularised by skit maker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, widely known as Brain Jotter using a song by folklore music legend Mike “Gentleman” Ejeagha.

Brain Jotter promoted the song with a unique and comical leg dance involving two people one of whom would end up chasing the other chanting the chorus "Gwo Gwo Ngwo.”

