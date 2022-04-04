RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soludo commits to the release of detained Nnamdi Kanu

Ima Elijah

“...sitting at home without work will only plunge us into abject poverty...”

Nnamdi Kanu during his trial in Abuja, on February 9, 2015/ AFP
Nnamdi Kanu during his trial in Abuja, on February 9, 2015/ AFP

Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, on Monday, April 04, 2022, promised that he will continue to call for the release of the leader of the secessionist Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Soludo expressed solidarity with Kanu while urging people to ignore the sit-at-home exercise initially declared by the banned IPOB, and go about their businesses.

According to the governor who made his thoughts known via his official Facebook page, “sitting at home without work will only plunge us into abject poverty”.

Soludo said: “Igbos are known for hard work and diligence in any situation we may find ourselves.

Soludo's message to Anambra people
Soludo's message to Anambra people Pulse Nigeria

Sitting at home without work will only plunge us into abject poverty. Let us use this period to thank God for life and health, seek divine wisdom which surpasses all understanding and connect to the supernatural after which we go about our daily businesses.

Endeavour to join a prayer group in your market place or offices by 11:00AM every Monday.

We shall not relent in standing and speaking up for the release of our brother MNK. In due time, the gate of captivity shall not prevail.

This is the time for all hands to be on deck.”

IPOB had called off the sit-at-home exercise, which it earlier announced to protest the detention of its leader Nnamdi Kanu. But hoodlums who claim to be members of the group have been violently enforcing the directive, at times killing citizens. There have also been deadly attacks on security facilities and personnel.

However, Soludo directed civil and public servants to report work on Monday or face sanctions.

News reports gathered that some civil servants did not report to work; those who turned up said they risked their lives for fear of being sanctioned.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

