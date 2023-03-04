ADVERTISEMENT
State Assembly Poll: Soludo begs Anambra residents to vote APGA candidates

Nurudeen Shotayo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has appealed to electorate of the state to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the upcoming March 11 State House of Assembly poll.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra. [Punch]
Soludo made the appeal through his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, who spoke to newsmen on Saturday in Awka.

The governor said the best way for the people to support his administration’s development strides was for them to massively vote APGA candidates in the election.

He explained that massive support for APGA’s candidates would enable him to work and attract more dividends of democracy to the state.

“If we have APGA in control of the state Assembly, we will continue to do our jobs unhindered. but if the opposition is allowed to have their way, it means that development will be stalled,” he said.

Soludo assured that if the people vote for the party’s candidates, Anambra would emerge as the most secure, business-friendly, livable and prosperous state in Nigeria before the end of his first term.

The governor also appealed to newsmen to always report issues that would sustain the already existing peace in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only the state House of Assembly election will take place in Anambra on March 11.

