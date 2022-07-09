RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soludo asks Odumeje to bear cost of demolishing his church building

The Anambra State Government had pulled down a church building belonging to the famous pastor.

Why we demolished Odumeje's church - Anambra govt. [Twitter:@anthonyabakporo]
Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has told Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, that he will pay for the cost of demolishing a part of his church building.

This was as the Governor revealed that two other parishes belonging to the Catholic Church have also been marked for demolition.

Pulse reports that security operatives manhandled Odumeje while his church building was being pulled down by men of the Anambra Task Force, as seen in a viral video which surfaced of social media on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Soludo has since condemned the assault on the Prophet while calling for punitive measure against the officers involved.

However, commenting further on the demolition, the governor said on Friday in Awka that all the landlords whose buildings were penned down for demolition were severally notified to remove such structures, The Punch reports.

He said, “It is costing us money. They had several notices to remove such structures, but they refused.

The demolition started on Thursday, and so far so good. The demolition went well, except for Pastor Odumeje, who according to the report, drove in, in a brazen manner and attempted to take over the equipment.

Of course, state work must go on, and security had to stop him. This was a man who was in the several meetings we had and also spoke.

“In fact, this is costing us money, and the structures should have been removed before now, but they choose to test the resolve of government.

“Once we are done with this exercise, we will compile the bills and send them to the persons involved, and they must pay.”

Soludo confirmed that two Catholic parishes also involved were St . Dominic Catholic Church and Our Lady Queen Catholic Church.

He stated that the Parish Priest of Our Lady Queen Catholic Parish was around when the demolition team arrived and even cooperated.

The governor however, regretted that Odumeje took laws into his hands and attempted to stop the exercise.

