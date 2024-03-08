Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has appointed 18 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.
Soludo appoints Osun man, 17 others as permanent secretaries in Anambra
Aburime said the appointments followed due process and merit involving computer-based examination and one-on-one interviews with the governor.
Recommended articles
Among the new Permanent Secretaries are two non-indigenes of Anambra, Mr Joachin Acho, and Mr Adebayo Ojeyinka, from Abia and Osun states, respectively.
The others are Dr Nwabufo Nwankwo, a former Chairman of the National Youth Council, Anambra Chapter, Mr Martins Agbili, the present Chief Fire Officer of State, Mr Michael Obiekwe, Mr Augustine Okonkwo, Mr Ndirika Onyekwelu, Dr Obiageli Uchebo, Mr Victor Ezekwo, Mrs Chinwe Achugbu, Mrs Ifeoma Agbaizu, Mrs Nkiru Nwankwo, Mr Tochukwu Obodogha, Mr. Ifeatu Emodi, Dr Florence Idigo-Ibenta, Mrs Nkeiruka Mokwe, Mr. Jerome Ilokwu and Mrs Chinyere Nwabachili.
Mr Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Soludo who made this public in a statement, said the appointments were in furtherance to the reforms agenda of the governor to ensure transparency, accountability and optimal delivery.
He said the appointments followed due process and merit involving computer-based examination and one-on-one interviews with the governor.
“This ensured the identification of high-performing individuals in different professions and senatorial zones who are poised to excel within the Civil Service.
“This personalised interaction allowed for a deeper understanding of the candidate’s aspirations, vision, and alignment with the government’s objectives, ensuring a well-rounded evaluation,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng