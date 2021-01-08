Three people who were abducted by bandits in Nasarawa State were rescued by military troops on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, said in a statement on Friday, January 8 that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke carried out the daring rescue.

Troops acted on credible intelligence to successfully conduct the operation at Mararaba Udege area in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

One of the kidnappers was also killed by soldiers.

"The kidnapped victims were subsequently reunited with their respective families," the statement read.

Kidnapping for ransom has become common-place in Nigeria, especially by bandits in the country's northern region.

Enenche vowed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains committed to restoring normalcy in all troubled zones in the country.