Soldiers rescue 2 herdsmen, 200 cows in Kaduna

Zakariya Ahmadu, and Abubakar Kofar were grazing their cattle in Mabuhu village of Zangon Kataf local government area of the state when they were attacked.

A distress call led to the deployment of troops, in conjunction with the Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), who rescued them with the 200 cattle.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Thursday, April 16, 2021 that the unharmed herders were handed back to their employer, one Alhaji Alhamdu.

Zangon Kataf LGA has witnessed a string of attacks and counter-attacks trailing the killing of four people in Wawan Rafi II village on Monday, April 12.

A cattle herder identified as Kaminu Suleiman was macheted to death while grazing his herd in Sabanfan village in what the government described as a reprisal attack.

The killings followed the abduction of three community leaders who have been missing since March 21.

The Wakilin Fulanin Atyap Chiefdom, Ardo Pate Usman Kurmi, Ardo Muhammadu Anchau, and Yakubu Muhammadu have not been seen since they left a dispute resolution meeting.

The meeting addressed financial compensation for the destruction of crops in the community by cattle under the watch of a herder.

Aruwan said in his Thursday statement that troops of Operation Safe Haven also foiled a kidnap operation along the Gidan Waya-Jagindi road, Jema'a LGA, and rescued one Ibrahim Tafida.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.