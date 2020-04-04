The Nigerian army headquarters says it has picked up soldiers who vowed to rape women and daughters of Warri, Delta State, in a viral clip.

In the video, the soldiers swore to sexually molest the women without condoms and infect them with HIV, as a reprisal for the purported killing of a soldier by locals.

A young man was reportedly killed in Warri as well by a solider for flouting the coronavirus lockdown order.

“Soldiers in a viral video using uncouth and uncivilized language purportedly threatening to molest women in Warri Delta State were arrested at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State on April 3, 2020 and further investigation is ongoing,” the army wrote in a statement sent to Pulse.

“The general public should be assured that the investigations will be swift and fair in accordance with applicable military laws. The outcome of the investigations will determine the most appropriate disciplinary measures that can be taken in the circumstances.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it would not tolerate any form of irresponsibility and indiscipline on the part of any of its personnel,” the statement further read.

Soldiers in Nigeria have long been accused of human rights abuses, disproportionate use of force, extra-judicial killings and rape while dealing with civilian populations.