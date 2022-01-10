RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soldiers kill 5 terrorists in Kaduna

The government wants troops to continue to engage the terrorists.

The soldiers foiled an attack by the terrorists (image used for illustration) [AFP]
An attempted attack by terrorists in Kaduna was foiled by military troops in Kwanan Bataro, Giwa local government area of the state, the government reported on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Soldiers were conducting clearance patrols in the area when they received intel on the movement of the terrorists.

They then caught up with the terrorists and engaged them in a gunfight at Kwanan Bataro.

Five of the terrorists were killed in the clash, according to Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

"The troops returned to base after clearing the area," he said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops for their response and encouraged them to continue to engage the terrorists.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry, terrorism, and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,825 people killed and 4,525 kidnapped between January 2020 and September 2021, according to the government's own records.

More than a dozen villagers were killed in terror attacks in the first few days of the year alone.

