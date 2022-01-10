Soldiers kill 5 terrorists in Kaduna

Soldiers were conducting clearance patrols in the area when they received intel on the movement of the terrorists.

They then caught up with the terrorists and engaged them in a gunfight at Kwanan Bataro.

Five of the terrorists were killed in the clash, according to Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

"The troops returned to base after clearing the area," he said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops for their response and encouraged them to continue to engage the terrorists.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry, terrorism, and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,825 people killed and 4,525 kidnapped between January 2020 and September 2021, according to the government's own records.