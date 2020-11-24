Troops of Operation Fire Ball have killed 23 members of terrorist group, Boko Haram, in November, according to Defence Headquarters.

DHQ spokesperson, Benard Onyeuko, said in a statement on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 said troops have recorded successes in clearing identified terrorist hideouts in the north east region.

He said troops have continued to dominate the general areas of operation with aggressive clearance operations, ambushes, and round-the-clock robust patrols.

"The last three weeks of this month has proved to be a significant period against the criminals," he said.

Onyeuko said a number of women and children held captive by the terrorists were rescued unhurt by troops.

He said a large number of Boko Haram equipment, logistics consignment, was intercepted.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert working for the terrorist group was also captured alive during an encounter.

Six soldiers were injured during the encounters and are currently receiving treatment.

Onyeuko said the military is determined to rid the restive region of Boko Haram terrorists, and appealed for the public's cooperation.

Boko Haram has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions from their communities since the group's insurgency escalated in 2009.