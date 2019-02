Gov Emmanuel Udom's aide was abducted at midnight by soldiers allegedly sent by the GOC of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarham.

The commissioner for Information in Akwa Ibom State, Charles Udoh, who confirmed the arrest said it was carried out following a petition allegedly written by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

He said Capt. Ekong is being held at an unknown location in Port Harcourt.