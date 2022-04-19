Soldiers allegedly kill civilians while searching for IPOB members in Imo

The soldiers allegedly shot sporadically, as they searched for suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) agitators causing mayhem in the state.

According to The Guardian, an anonymous resident of one of the communities, whose neighbour was killed, said no fewer than four persons were shot dead.

The source said, “Four people have been killed by the soldiers. They are looked for IPOB members but killing innocent citizens.”

Reacting to the incident, Imo State police spokesman, Micheal Abattam confirmed the killing but refused to comment on what happened.

He said; “Since the police were not involved in the incident, I can’t speak. The military should speak on what happened there. I don’t work with them.”

Also, on Sunday, troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army (NA) reportedly neutralised alleged IPOB members and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Ihioma community in Orlu Local Council of Imo State, The Guardian reports.

Following the incident, Nigeria Army’s spokesperson, Brig. General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement said, “Troops on routine patrol encountered members of the group who fired sporadically at Banana Junction to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order on law abiding citizens going about their legitimate businesses.

“The IPOB/ESN criminals, on sighting the troops, withdrew in a blue Toyota Highlander vehicle and headed towards Ihioma community for reinforcement.

“In the fire-fight that ensued during the operation, one of the criminals was taken out, while others fled in disarray. Troops are combing the area in follow-up operations to track down the fleeing dissidents.