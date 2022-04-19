RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soldiers allegedly kill civilians while searching for IPOB members in Imo

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Imo State police spokesman, Micheal Abattam confirmed the killing but refused to comment on what happened.

Men of Nigerian Army (BBC)
Men of Nigerian Army (BBC)

Several people were reportedly shot dead on Sunday, April 17, 2022, by Nigerian soldiers who reportedly stormed various communities in Orlu Local Council of Imo State to search for IPOB members.

Recommended articles

The soldiers allegedly shot sporadically, as they searched for suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) agitators causing mayhem in the state.

According to The Guardian, an anonymous resident of one of the communities, whose neighbour was killed, said no fewer than four persons were shot dead.

The source said, “Four people have been killed by the soldiers. They are looked for IPOB members but killing innocent citizens.”

Reacting to the incident, Imo State police spokesman, Micheal Abattam confirmed the killing but refused to comment on what happened.

He said; “Since the police were not involved in the incident, I can’t speak. The military should speak on what happened there. I don’t work with them.”

Also, on Sunday, troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army (NA) reportedly neutralised alleged IPOB members and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Ihioma community in Orlu Local Council of Imo State, The Guardian reports.

Following the incident, Nigeria Army’s spokesperson, Brig. General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement said, “Troops on routine patrol encountered members of the group who fired sporadically at Banana Junction to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order on law abiding citizens going about their legitimate businesses.

“The IPOB/ESN criminals, on sighting the troops, withdrew in a blue Toyota Highlander vehicle and headed towards Ihioma community for reinforcement.

“In the fire-fight that ensued during the operation, one of the criminals was taken out, while others fled in disarray. Troops are combing the area in follow-up operations to track down the fleeing dissidents.

It’s been observed that the spate of insecurity in the southeast has recently increased as gunmen continue to kill and set government properties ablaze.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai approves regularisation plans for 2 more layouts in Kaduna

El-Rufai approves regularisation plans for 2 more layouts in Kaduna

2023: Clerics drum support for Tinubu

2023: Clerics drum support for Tinubu

2023 Presidency: Rotimi Amaechi storms Ile- Ife to consult Ooni

2023 Presidency: Rotimi Amaechi storms Ile- Ife to consult Ooni

Soldiers allegedly kill civilians while searching for IPOB members in Imo

Soldiers allegedly kill civilians while searching for IPOB members in Imo

War in Ukraine pushing poverty higher —World Bank

War in Ukraine pushing poverty higher —World Bank

NDLEA takes drugs campaign to mosques in Katsina

NDLEA takes drugs campaign to mosques in Katsina

Stop using religion for political gains, Presidency cautions religious leaders, politicians

Stop using religion for political gains, Presidency cautions religious leaders, politicians

Community leader cautions PDP against discarding zoning arrangement in Bayelsa-West

Community leader cautions PDP against discarding zoning arrangement in Bayelsa-West

Police arrest suspected kidnappers in Ile – Ife

Police arrest suspected kidnappers in Ile – Ife

Trending

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving. [kanyidaily]

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)