Private Azunna Maduabuchi of the Nigerian Army has been sentenced to death for killing a superior officer in the military's northeast theatre.

The military's court martial sitting in Maiduguri, Borno State sentenced Maduabuchi to death by firing squad during a ruling on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The private was found guilty and convicted in accordance with Section 106 of the Armed Forces Act.

Maduabuchi shot and killed Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi on July 29, 2020, just months after the victim got married.

The trooper, while serving in 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade in Bama, Borno State allegedly 'went beserk' and fired at the officer in front of the Unit's Headquarters reportedly for denying him a welfare pass.

The Army said at the time of the incident that Maduabuchi was suffering from depression.