Veteran actor and university lecturer, Prof Sola Fosudo has condemned the prevalence of violence and sex scenes in Nigerian movies, saying violence scenes in the movies have become more gruesome.

Fosudo said this during his presentation at a capacity building workshop for members of staff of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) South-West Zone.

He said, “The violence scenes in our films today have become more gruesome and sex scenes have become increasingly detailed.

“Use of vulgar language on screen has also increased over the years along with disregard for moral values, family values and religious tolerance.

“We rarely get to watch movies that are purely serene and meaningful and lacking violence and obscenity.

“Today’s generation would consider such movies of those days to be “Lame “ or “boring” because they are so used to seeing and hearing the violent and the obscene.”

Fosudo, who is a professor of Theatre Art at Lagos State University (LASU) added that that the moral decadence and increased aggressive behavior among juvenile were largely traceable to films they watch.

He, therefore, urged filmmakers to place societal values, culture and national interest above personal interests.

He praised NFVCB for its role in steering the nation’s evolving motion picture industry and also urged the board to be more stringent in handling filmmakers who breach its classification guidelines.