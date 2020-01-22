The state’s Commissioner for Information Alhaji Isa Galadanchi, who briefed journalists at the end of the council meeting on Wednesday in Sokoto, said workers would get the adjustment in their January salaries.

“The state civil servants will begin to receive the new minimum wage of N30, 000 with effect from January 2020 and all necessary arrangements had been made toward the adjustment.

“I will like to advice the civil servants to ensure they put in more efforts in the discharge of their duties in line with the aspiration of the present administration to step up development of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal had earlier sworn in four new Permanent Secretaries in the state Civil Service.

Tambuwal, while congratulating the appointees, urged them to justify the confidence reposed on them by ensuring enhanced outputs.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Permanent Secretaries include Tambuwal’s former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Abdullahi Danko, Ms Amina Jekada, Mr Shehu Bandi and Mr Hussaini Gobir.