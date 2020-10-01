Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, made the pledge on Thursday at a 3-Day workshop for 38 conventional Almajiri schools, organised by the State Arabic and Islamic Education Board in collaboration with MDA’s, NGO’s and some stakeholders.

The theme of the workshop is, “Turning the problem of Almajiri into opportunities: Paradigm for Partnership and Collaboration”.

Tambuwal, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Bello Guiwa, restated government commitment towards enhancing the Almajiri system of education in the State.

“As a government we will continue to remain dedicated towards enhancing the required needs of the society.

“The state government has taken measures to address the Almajiri system of education by engaging the innocent children into western education and various entrepreneurship.

“This is in order to enhance their living standard; the government will not condone any scholar bringing smaller children for Almajiri education and will ensure all steps to stop such,” he said.

In his address, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III tasked Islamic scholars in the country to educate parents on the implications of begging and its consequences in Islam.

The Sultan who was represented by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Wazirin Sokoto, emphasised that more enlightenment was needed to stop begging by Almajiri school children, to restore the dignity of the system.

“The Almajiri system of education is our heritage, which covers all what is contained in the western education and beyond.

“The only difference between the two is the coming of Colonialists and writing from left to right direction, instead of our own from right to left direction.

“However, the Almajiri system of education we practice was generally accepted by the Colonialists when they come to introduce the western system of education.

“As such, we should continue to protect and enhance the system by ensuring more enlightenment to the society toward making it the system we desire,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Arabic and Islamic Education Board, Dr Umar Dandinmahe, thanked the state government and the Sultanate Council for the efforts being made to improve the standard of Almajiri system of education.

He restated the Board’s commitment towards ensuring the success of modern Almajiri system shouldered by the government, while commending all stakeholders for their support.

The Chairman, Sokoto State Zakat and Endowment Commission, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, called on Muslims to support the reform of the Almajiri system of education, in the best interest of the society.

The Guest Speaker, Malam Muhammad Talata-Mafara, commended the state government for taking far reaching steps to stop street begging in the state, especially by Almajiri school students.