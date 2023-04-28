Sokoto State Govt, partners strategise for malaria control, others

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Lema Abubakar, made the commitment during the international malaria awareness campaign tagged ”World Malaria Day” on Thursday in Sokoto.

The event was organised by Sokoto State Government, in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health, Malaria Consurtium, World Health Organization (WHO), Breakthrough Action Nigeria and others.

He lauded the partners for malaria control programmes and other healthcare interventions in the state and reiterated the commitment to sustain the efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abubakar explained that the present administration in the state was spending huge amount of money to ensure effective prevention, control and elimination of malaria and other diseases in the state.

He stated it was in addition to the establishment of Sokoto State Malaria Elimination Control Agency, first of its kind across the states of the federation.

According to him, more is still needed to be done because Malaria still accounted for about 80 per cent deaths in tropical countries, adding that Nigeria alone accounted for about 40 per cent deaths estimated globally.

The Zonal Programme Manager of Malaria Consortium, Malam Faruku Na-Mallam, described malaria as one of the challenging diseases in the country.

Na-Mallam described partners’ efforts as catalyst on preventing malaria spread and urged government and other donors to live up to the expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT