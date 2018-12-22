The state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Shehu Rara, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting in Sokoto.

Rara said, “the 2019 budget estimate of N169.652 billion had been considered and approved by the council for onward presentation to the state House of Assembly.

“The budget involved a number of issues which come across various sectors of human development,” the commissioner said.

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, also said that the council had approved N548 million for the renovation of Sultan Abubakar III International Airport access road.

Goronyo added that the council also approved N128 million for additional structures, road network and children’s play ground equipment among other needs at the International Conference Centre of the state.

Also, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, disclosed that the council approved N2.443 billion for the construction and equipping of a new advance diagnosis centre within the state metropolis.

Inname added that the council had also approved N55.7 million variation cost for the renovation of Dange General Hospital in Dange/Shuni Local Government Area.

He said, “this project had earlier been given in 2013 at the cost of N 172 million, but the long period of abandonment and the increase in cost of materials necessitated the variation cost.”

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hajiya Kulu Abubakar, also disclosed that the council had approved N 98.83 million for the renovation of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Technical College Bafarawa.

Commissioner for Higher Education Isa Bajini said the council approved N96.7 million for the supply of text books for Shehu Shagari College of Education Library to improve reading culture among students.

According to the Commissioners, all the projects are with 30 per cent down payment and to be completed within six months.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal will present the state’s 2019 budget on Monday before the state House of Assembly.