Sokoto senator screens 400 candidates for foreign scholarship

News Agency Of Nigeria

Addressing the students, the leader of the screening exercise in Sokoto, Prof. Mu’azu Shamaki, said 100 successful candidates would benefit from the lawmaker’s sponsorship to study medicine and other related courses in India.

Shamaki said all the candidates were from the seven Local Government Areas of Sokoto East Senatorial District, describing the gesture as a distinct effort toward improving education and professionalism in the state.

He observed that the gesture was a step towards guaranteeing a brighter and productive future for the younger generation.

”Lamido concentrates efforts on ensuring a brighter future for the youth by providing opportunities in education, business skills empowerment, and agricultural programs among others.

”The senator has supported more than 2,000 students studying at different tertiary institutions across the country and provided business working tools and funds to youth and women for productive engagement in the district,” Shamaki said.

He called on participating students to be disciplined and ensure decorum during the screening exercise while advising them to accept the outcome in good faith.

He encouraged those who were unable to scale through to be patient as more opportunities were forthcoming from the lawmaker.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise also featured the presentation of original credentials by the candidates as well as identification from local government areas of origin before the main screening exercise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

