Dr Ali Inname, the Chairman of the state Tasks force on COVID-19, and state’s Commissioner for Health, made the disclosure in a statement in Sokoto on Monday.

Inname said that the state had so far recorded 66 COVID-19 cases and eight associated deaths while one patient had been discharged after he tested negative to the virus.

He said that the patients at the state isolation centre were responding to treatment, added that three of recuperating patients would be discharged on Wednesday.

On the quick rise in the number of active cases in the state, the commissioner said the committee had streamlined three steps to curtail the spread of the disease namely tracing, testing and treatment.

“Over 100 teams were deployed to LGAs across the state for contact tracing.

“We carried out postmortem test on dead bodies and testing of all contacts. This is why the number of active cases are increasing on daily basis,” he said.

He reiterated that the disease was not a death sentence as one could contract and even recover from it without knowing he or she was a carrier.