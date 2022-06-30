RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sokoto pilgrim returns lost $700, N70,000, riyals in Madina

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Sokoto state pilgrim has returned a lost pouch containing 700 U.S. dollars, N70,000 and four Saudi Riyals belonging to a Kaduna state pilgrim in Madinah.

The Good Samaritan had found the pouch on the steps of their hotel accommodation where both states pilgrims were lodged.

Alhaji Arzika Bakaya from Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto state says he has no regrets returning the money to its rightful owner.

The minimum Basic Traveling Allowance (BTA) of pilgrim is around 850 dollars for this year’s Hajj.

The pouch was taken to the office of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and received by Alhaji Ibrahim Mahmud, NAHCON Madinah Coordinator.

‘’During our orientations, our Islamic scholars told us that one doesn’t just found money and claim it in Saudi Arabia. Everything found must be returned or the law will catch up with you. So, when I saw this pouch, I took it to an official of Sokoto state pilgrim welfare board; the PRO.

‘’It was in his presence that we discovered the money inside the pouch. Luckily for us, the pouch also contains the telephone number and passport of the Kaduna pilgrim. I am happy to have satisfied my conscious,’’ he said.

Mahmud thanked Bakaya and pledged to return the money to officials of the Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for onward transmission to the owner.

‘’We will follow the same process of getting in touch with officials of the pilgrim’s state just as the Sokoto officials had done by contacting NAHCON. This is a laudable feat by a pilgrim and good for the image of Nigeria.

‘’I will, however, advise all pilgrims to be more careful in handling their money and document while in the Holy Land. The stress involved in losing money is much,’’ he said.

At the handing over, prayers were made for the pilgrim that returned the money, Sokoto state and Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

