Deputy Speaker Abubakar Magaji, who confirmed Harisu’s death, said that the lawmaker, a member of the APC, who represented Kebbe constituency, was rushed to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital when he slumped in the morning.

“When he slumped, he was rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way,” Magaji said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the incident was officially announced at the plenary by Magaji.

Family sources indicated that the late lawmaker, aged 55, left behind his mother, four wives and 22 children.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has suspended its sitting to Tuesday, Dec. 31, to attend the burial rites scheduled to take place on Monday (today).