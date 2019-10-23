A statement signed by Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello, and made available to news men on Tuesday, said the governor has expressed dismay over the alleged wanton killing of the two persons.

Bello said that Tambuwal canceled his official engagements outside the state; to commiserate with the families of the victims, describing the incident as unfortunate.

” The state had never experienced such an issue in the past and the state government and security agencies operating in its nooks and crannies of the state, enjoy a very robust relationship.

” We condemn this acts in its totality, which is perhaps the first of its type to occur in the state.

”We will not rest on our oars until the perpetrators of this dastardly act, are brought to book in the shortest time possible.

“We pray that this kind of incident will not be repeated, we also pray for the souls of those killed and condole the families and people of the state,” he said.

Bello said that the governor was accompanied by members of the state executive council, representatives of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Police and other security agencies in the state to condole with the families of the deceased.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the outlawed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shi’ites had earlier said the two persons allegedly killed were not their members.

The banned IMN leader in Sokoto, Sheikh Sidi Manniru, told the newsmen on Tuesday that the Airforce claims that the deceased were members of IMN, were not true, stressing that his members were known to be non confrontational.