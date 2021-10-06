RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sokoto Govt to establish civil servants' institute

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tambuwal says the step is to sustain the state's values of excellent service delivery.

Aminu Tambuwal of sokoto state
Aminu Tambuwal of sokoto state

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says the State Government will establish a training institution for its civil servants to facilitate excellent service delivery in the state.

Recommended articles

Tambuwal dropped this hint at the swearing-in ceremony of the four newly appointed permanent secretaries and five directors-general for the state civil service on Wednesday in Sokoto.

The governor said the step was to ensure that civil servants in the state were fully equipped in order to sustain the state values of excellent service delivery.

“We have made the decision to establish the institution under the state’s university or any of our state-owned institutions.

“This is to engage our retired permanent secretaries and other good hands in the state to continue to train our civil servants to sustain the desired mandate of the present administration.

“I call on the civil servants in the state to continue giving their best to the service of the state, as the government is doing everything possible to make life easier for them,” he said.

Tambuwal added that despite the dwindling resources in the state, the government had ensured prompt and timely payment of salaries and pensions as well as gratuities of retired civil servants in the state.

“So, to whom much is given much is expected. We expect from the state civil servants nothing less than excellence.

“However, for the new appointees, I charge you to continue with what has made the government to appoint you to this very important position.

“These are patriotism, commitment to duty and selflessness. We expect you to use your experience in this position to improve on the service delivery of the state,” he stressed.

Tambuwal further said that the appointees coming to the service at this time was very challenging and tasking.

“We are all aware of how states and the federal government are battling with security and economic challenges.

“I congratulate all of you. Your appointment is basically made on merit, as such the expectations from you are very high,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are Abubakar Dikko, Abubakar Junaidu, Abubakar Sanyinna and Abdullahi Bafarawa.

The new Directors-General are Kulu Nuhu, Ismail Abubakar, Ibrahim Umar, Sa’idu Ismail and Bello Goronyo.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra

Chike Akunyili (Daily Post)

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers. [bbc]

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]