Sokoto govt approves ₦20.3bn for palliative, others

Alhaji Nasiru Dantsoho, the state Commissioner for Lands and Housing, revealed that the council has approved the construction of 500 Housing Estate.

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State.

Alhaji Jabir Mai-Hula, the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, made this known to newsmen after the maiden Executive Council meeting of the state on Friday in Sokoto.

Mai-Hula said that the council has declared a state of emergency on food sector.

“The council has approved the purchase of 57,000 bags of 50kg of rice at the cost of 2.5 billion and 26,000 bags of 100kg of millet at 1.4 bn, making a total of 3.9 billion.

“These are to be distributed across the state to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal and to ease the current economic hardship among the society,” he said.

The commissioner added that the state government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, has also approved the purchase and distribution of 44,000 bags of maize.

He further said that the government has approved ₦3.4 billion for the purchase of 50 Toyota 18 seater buses and 20 Toyota Camry for commercial transportation.

According to him, the busses will be utilised for inter-state and local transportation, while the Toyota Camry will be reserved for only female transportation within the state.

Also speaking, Alhaji Bashir Umarun-Kwabo, the state Commissioner for Innovation and Digital Economic, said the council has approved ₦2.6 billion for the purchase 66 Toyota Hilux.

Umarun-Kwabo said the measure is part of the government desire and commitment to address security challenges in the state.

“Each Police Division across the 23 local government areas of the state will get a brand new Toyota Hilux, while the remaining will be distributed among the security outfits in the state,” he said.

On his part, Alhaji Nasiru Dantsoho, the state Commissioner for Lands and Housing, also revealed that the council has approved the construction of 500 Housing Estate.

He said the contract was approved at ₦7.4 billion for the construction of 300 number 3-bedroom flats and 200 number 2-bedroom flats at Kalambaina, Wamakko road.

Dantsoho further stated that the government has also approved ₦.8 billion for construction, reconstruction and various repair of roads across the state.

Similarly, Alhaji Sanusi Danfulani, the state Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources, revealed that the council has approved N1.2 billion for phase 1 Solar light installation across roads and streets in the state metropolis.

