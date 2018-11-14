Sokoto deputy governor, Ahmed Aliyu, reportedly resigns

news

Sokoto State deputy governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has reportedly resigned from his position.

Daily Trust reports that Ahmed tendered his resignation letter to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 but it was not read on the floor during the day's sitting.

Ahmed is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 Sokoto governorship election. He failed to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who dumped the party in August.

Sokoto state assembly accepts his resignation letter

The State house of assembly accepted the resignation letter of Aliyu in its sitting on Wednesday November 14, 2018.

The former deputy governor in his letter said, “With gratitude to Allah who granted me the opportunity to serve my state, I wish to humbly inform the Assembly of my resignation as deputy governor with effect from November 13, 2018.

“I, therefore, wish to extend my sincere appreciation to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Assembly members and the entire people of Sokoto State for the support accorded me during my service.”

The letter was read on the assembly floor by the deputy speaker, Abubakar Magaji.

While there's a possibility that he'll have to face Tambuwal at the polls next year, a source disclosed that Ahmed did not resign because he was having problems with the governor.