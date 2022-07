Sokoto declares Monday work-free to mark Islamic New Year

“After due consultation with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on the citing of the new moon which heralds the new Islamic month and year today, I hereby declare Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 as a work-free day.

“Consequently, I enjoin our brethren to use the occasion as a moment of solemn reflection, charity and prayer for peace, prosperity and good governance."

He urged residents to bear in mind the divine lessons of the month as one of the four sacred months of the year when warfare is forbidden.