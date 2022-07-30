RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sokoto declares Monday work-free to mark Islamic New Year

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Sokoto State Government has declared Monday, Aug. 1 as a work-free day to mark the commencement of the Islamic New Year.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal made the declaration in a statement he personally signed on Friday in Sokoto.

“After due consultation with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on the citing of the new moon which heralds the new Islamic month and year today, I hereby declare Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 as a work-free day.

“Consequently, I enjoin our brethren to use the occasion as a moment of solemn reflection, charity and prayer for peace, prosperity and good governance."

He urged residents to bear in mind the divine lessons of the month as one of the four sacred months of the year when warfare is forbidden.

He urged the people to eschew bitterness, rancour, restiveness and wanton violence.

