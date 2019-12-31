This followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC-Illela) after the consideration of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation report.

Presenting the report on “A Bill for a law to repeal fiscal responsibility law 2013 and enact a law to provide for the establishment of Fiscal Responsibility Agency,” the Committee Chairman Malami Muhammad, said the committee observed that there is no repeal provision in the bill.

“That the bill has no provision for top management staff and the powers of the governing board and that of the agency are overlapping.

“That both executive powers and accounting power are fused in the executive chairman and there is no provision for the office of the Secretary to the Agency.

“The bill also requires incorporation of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO) in the membership of the agency to hamper their ability to properly serve as watchdog,” he said.

Muhammad (PDP-Sokoto South II) said the second was “A Bill for a law to Integrate, Harmonise and Consolidate all Revenues collected by organs of government.

“This includes all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state in order to generate sufficient revenue for social service and economic growth,” he said.

He added that the committee recommended that the tenure of members of the board be increased from four years to five years to tally with sister government agencies.

“That development levy, Sokoto Marshal Agency fines, Hotel licensing fees, Road taxes, local government harmonised taxes to be incorporated in the schedules to the bill.

ALSO READ: EFCC arrests Shehu Sani over alleged extortion of N7.2m

“That the schedules to the bill to be rearranged and renamed so as to conform with the provisions of the Bill giving effect to them and the repeal section be reframed to capture only the recovery laws to be repealed,” he added.

The members unanimously accepted the passage of the two bills in a voice vote presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji.

Meanwhile, the state assembly has officially during the parliament, condoled the demise of its member Representing Kebbe Constituency Alhaji Isa Harisu, who passed away on Monday in the state.

However, the House has adjourned plenary to Jan. 7, 2020, to enable members celebrate New year.