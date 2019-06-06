The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the 26 commissioner-nominees presented to it by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

Tambuwal, who is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), secured a second term in office after he defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, with a slight margin of 342 votes in the 2019 governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current Assembly’s tenure would expire next week.

The incoming Assembly has 14 PDP lawmakers while APC has 16.

The confirmation followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Garba Bello, who said it was in line with Section 192 of the Constitution.

” Gov. Aminu Tambuwal has submitted 26 names of nominees to be appointed as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

“The persons so recommended for the appointment are persons of proven integrity and dedication and had served the state and the nation in various capacities and thus will assist the governor in discharging his statutory responsibilities,” he said.

The Majority Leader called on the House to dissolve into Committee of the Whole for the screening of the nominees.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided at plenary, announced the confirmation of the nominees through unanimous votes.

He further disclosed that the House received another letter from the governor containing a list of 40 persons to be appointed as Special Advisers.

Magaji said they would assist in the execution of government policies and programmes for the benefit of the citizens.

NAN reports that the current Speaker of the House, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, a son of former governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sagir, and member representing Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency, Alhaji Abdussamad Dasuki, made the list of confirmed commissioners.

Also confirmed were immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba, defeated PDP House of Assembly candidate, Dr Balarabe Kakale, and former House of Representatives members, Alhaji Umar Bature and Alhaji Arzika Tureta.

Others were Abdullahi Maigwandu, retired Col. Garba Moyi, Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Sulaiman Usman (SAN) and Kulu Haruna among others.