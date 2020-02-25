Hosted by The Beat 99.9 FM Lagos, Gbenga will be joined by on the panel by Content Producer, UX researcher (Mixed-Methods) and Senior Digital Strategist, Jean Louis Ntang-Beb; Hanna Olatunji of Jenga Agency and Sanya Odunsi of Bytesize to discuss ‘Influencer Influenza: What Do Influencers Influencer Really? Sales or Publicity’

Speaking on his nomination as a panellist, Gbenga said,

“Influencer marketing is easily on the most impactful ways for brands and marketers to connect with their consumers or target audience and drive immediate action. With the rise of this form of marketing and the impressive results that have been recorded over time, I am very confident in the future of this form of marketing and its ability to drive consumer action that counts.”

Themed ‘HUMAN.X’, Social Media Week Lagos 2020 will feature important conversations focused on what it means to take a human-first and experience-driven approach to innovation across industries and in our communities throughout the continent.

SMW Lagos is a week-long conference that provides the ideas, trends, insights and inspiration to help people and businesses understand how to achieve more in a hyper-connected world. Now heading into its 8th year, SMW Lagos hosts thousands of attendees from across Nigeria and around the world.

Founded in 2017 by Ayeni Adekunle as a content trading platform, today, Plaqad is one of the biggest online hubs and marketplaces for social media influencers, content creators and publishers who help brands get huge visibility and reach their target audiences.

