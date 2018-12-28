Many reactions have trailed the reports of his death since the announcement in a post shared today.

The comment has been retweeted almost 2,000 times since it was published.

Also mourning the loss, the President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki makes a note about his passing.

Shehu Shagari is the only president to rule in the Second Nigerian Republic. The senator mentions this in a tweet.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State also joins in the tributes to the former president who was removed from government after a military coup directed by General Muhammadu Buhari.

The switch of power is reportedly motivated by an unpopular government struggling to lead Nigeria out of a fall in oil prices.

In August 2001, President Shagari loses one of his three wives Aishatu who reportedly died at a London hospital after falling ill.

One of his grandsons identified as Aliyu wishes for prayer of behalf of the deceased after learning about his death.