Couples should think twice before having more kids - Social analyst advises

Udoh made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja, against the backdrop of Nigeria’s increasing inflation rate and continuous rising food prices. He said that those who had the intention of having a large family should consider the economic situation and save their unborn children from the trials of the world.

Udoh said that the economic situation should make couples plan well before starting to have children.

“The cost of living is enough to make couples think twice before having more children or to stop and take care of the ones God has already blessed them with.

“I have three children and I am satisfied with that number.

“I would have loved to have more but I choose to stop because I am not financially buoyant to take care of more than three.

“ It is very bad to bring children into the world when you can’t take care of them.

“It is better to have fewer children so that you can peacefully and comfortably take care of them without stress, he advised.

Udoh advised parents to do critical thinking before taking the steps to increase their family size. According to him, having a big family in such a harsh economic situation will increase the chances of mental stress which is not good for anyone.

“Most families today can’t afford three square meals and having a big family would be an added problem.”

He advised couples that are yet to have large families to be guided by the economic hardship, while those that already have to look for multiple streams of income.

“This is not the time for a blame game, we should pray and work. It is not a time to be lazy around.

“As a parent, you have a responsibility to provide for your family, so brace-up for the challenge ahead,” he said.