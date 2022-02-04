RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Smugglers aiding bandits in Katsina, says customs service

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Katsina State says smugglers are aiding bandits and sabotaging the fight against insecurity.

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (Photo used for illustrative purposes alone)
Wada Chedi, Comptroller of the NCS in the state, made this known on Thursday in Katsina during a Customs/Community Consultative Forum.

"Some desperate smugglers in the state go to the extent of collaborating with bandits to launch attacks on our officers,

”Some people in the community are also bent on destroying our credibility through rumour mongering,” he said.

Wada-Chedi warned the bandits and smugglers to desist from their unlawful activities.

”Our men and officers of the command will not be deterred by the activities of the hoodlums and economic saboteurs.

”We call community leaders to continue to caution their people to desist from aiding the smugglers and support the NCS,” he said.

Speaking, Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina, called on the NCS to reopen the Jibia-Niger Republic border for legitimate commercial activities.

Masari, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, said in spite of the closure of the border by the NCS, smuggling and other illegal commercial activities still persists in the border.

“The service must understand that they are supposed to serve the people and make border areas to the areas that can genuinely improve the economy.

“Go to the border towns and see. People are coming in and going out with goods at will.

“Therefore, the borders should be reopened and measures should be taken to ensure that law and order in the borders are adhered to.

”With the efforts of the current Area Comptroller, things are gradually normalising,” he said.

