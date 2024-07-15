Smuggler knocks down Customs officer while evading arrest

The incident, according to Isa Suleiman, the Public Relations Officer of Zone B, happened on Friday, July 12, 2024, at Achilafia along Daura-Kano Road, Jigawa State during a stop-and-search operation.

The Customs spokesman explained that the incident occurred when the vehicle suspected to be smuggled into the country hit the operative while trying to evade arrest.

He added that the officer was rushed to General Hospital Kazaure and later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Katsina, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty. He said the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Suleiman said, "The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone B is sad to announce the tragic demise of Inspector of Customs (IC) Hamza Abdullahi Elenwo in an unfortunate incident that occurred on Friday, 12 July 2024 at Achilafia along Daura-Kano Road in Jigawa State during a stop and search operation.

"The incident occurred when a vehicle suspected to be smuggled into the country hit the operative while trying to evade arrest. The late operative was rushed to the General Hospital Kazaure and later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Katsina, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty. The deceased has been laid to rest in Katsina, according to Islamic rites.”

The Customs spokesman quoted the Head of Federal Operations Unit Zone B, Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu, to have on behalf of the officers and men of the unit, extended his condolence to the deceased’s family and prayed for his eternal rest.

“Comptroller Shuaibu asserted that the incident shows the level of desperation by smugglers operating without recourse to human lives, adding that it is also one of the many instances where smugglers kill and maim personnel of the service in an attempt to evade arrest.

“The Comptroller vowed to ensure justice is served as one suspect has been arrested and is in the custody of the Nigeria Police Force, Gwiwa Division in Jigawa State,” he said.

He added that the unit’s operatives would not be deterred and would remain committed to the fight against smuggling.

The deceased, an indigene of Port Harcourt, Rivers State was born on April 16, 1985.