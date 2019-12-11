Senator representing Kogi west, Smart Adeyemi, says banks are now offering him money because he’s now a senator.

Adeyemi said this on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, while contributing to a motion sponsored by Ike Ekweremadu on unemployment.

The senator while contributing to the debate said the banks had refused to give him a loan while he was out of office and engaging in business.

He said, “Yesterday Mr president, I was in my house, more than four different banks came to me and were telling me to fill forms and take money, just because I am back to the senate. These are people I spoke to some months back to appeal to them to give me facility to run my business but they were not forthcoming,” the senator said.

“In essence, banks in Nigeria, they have contributed in no small measure to the problem of unemployment in Nigeria.

“They refused to give facility to small scale industry but when they see you as a politician, Nigerian banks are easily available to you.”

Adeyemi said unemployment is a serious problem.

"This is an issue that all of us should take seriously by proffering solutions in reducing unemployment in our country.

“One of the major achievements of our government, is the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in making sure the iron and steel complex is back to business.

“Iron and steel complex alone is capable of employing 25,000 people, today I doubt if they have up to 500 people at the iron and steel complex Ajaokuta, it was abandoned by previous administrations.”