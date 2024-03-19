ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sleep deprivation increases risk of heart disease, breast, prostate cancers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sleep deprivation could have social, economic and health implications.

Sleep is so important that if an individual fails to observe when due, over 700 genes in the body can be affected [Sleep Doctor]
Sleep is so important that if an individual fails to observe when due, over 700 genes in the body can be affected [Sleep Doctor]

Recommended articles

The consultant made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday, in commemoration of the 2024 World Sleep Day (WSD).

NAN reports that WSD is celebrated annually on March 15 to raise awareness about the significance of sleep and the ills of sleep deprivation. The 2024 World Sleep Day has “Sleep Equity for Global Health” as its theme.

Markinde, also the President of the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLON), therefore, told NAN that sleep deprivation could have social, economic and health implications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also a member of the World Sleep Society, Markinde said that “sleep deprivation is usually caused by intentional human behaviour such as watching TV, viewing social media on phones, night shifts, night study, night travel and even night vigils.

“All these activities can disrupt the circadian rhythm, which is the body’s biological clock.

“Sleep helps to control the secretions from various body tissues and organs such as the growth hormone, the stress hormone and the hunger hormones.

“It also plays important roles in respiration, blood pressure and immunity.

“Sleep is so important that if an individual fails to observe when due, over 700 genes in the body can be affected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The physician said that sleep deprivation could also increase the risk of contracting some Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), adding that “it is the cause of a great number of accidents on Nigerian roads too.

“And aside from causing fatal vehicular accidents and judgmental errors at work, sleep insufficiency or deprivation can increase the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers, especially breast and prostate cancers.

“Some people also have certain sleep disorders which can affect their ability to sleep and they will need to be evaluated by a sleep physician.”

Markinde explained that the normal duration expected of an individual to sleep varies, based on the age of the individual. She said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended at least seven to eight hours of restorative sleep for adults above 18 years, adding that infants and children require more hours of sleep compared to adults.

She, therefore, advised that people should make time for sleep, and rest for optimal health.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Infants require up to 16 hours of sleep, while preschool and school-age children need up to 13 hours and 12 hours of sleep respectively. This is important for the development of their brains.

“Sleep is as important as the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breath.

“It is a natural state of rest and a period dedicated to helping the body repair itself physiologically and naturally.

“Amid the hustle and bustle of work, study, business and pleasure-seeking activities, Nigerians need to prioritise sleep. In so doing, we will be prioritising our health,” Markinde said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK's King Charles III ends death rumours by making public appearance

UK's King Charles III ends death rumours by making public appearance

Reps desperate to find out what happened to Nigeria's $300m antimalarial fund

Reps desperate to find out what happened to Nigeria's $300m antimalarial fund

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Husband and wife with 22 children are hungry for more — they want to adopt

Husband and wife with 22 children are hungry for more — they want to adopt

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

Zamfara lawmaker grants ₦9.2m scholarship to 309 students in his constituency

Zamfara lawmaker grants ₦9.2m scholarship to 309 students in his constituency

Nnamdi Kanu prefers to be sent to Kuje prison instead of DSS facility

Nnamdi Kanu prefers to be sent to Kuje prison instead of DSS facility

Sleep deprivation increases risk of heart disease, breast, prostate cancers

Sleep deprivation increases risk of heart disease, breast, prostate cancers

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control (Channels Television)

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)

Gumi seeks Tinubu's permission to dialogue with bandits to rescue abducted students

Gov Ademola Adeleke [PeoplesGazette]

Adeleke reveals criminals' plans to abduct pupils, attack farms in the state

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

Ekiti Govt stops monthly salary of traditional chief over chieftaincy dispute