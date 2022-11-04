RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Skit maker, Cute Abiola, appointed aide to Kwara Governor

Nurudeen Shotayo

Abiola is a retired Naval officer who reportedly quitted the military over conflict of interest in respect of his skit making venture.

Skit maker, Cute Abiola becomes aide to Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
Recall that Cute Abiola reportedly called time on his career in the Nigerian Navy (NN) following series of arrests and detentions over alleged breach of service rules.

Sometime last year, reports emerged that the comic had been kidnapped by some unknown elements with his colleagues and other influential Nigerians pleading for his release.

However, the Nigerian Navy, via a statement by the then spokesman for Navy Headquarters, Suleman Dahun, confirmed that Cute Abiola was being detained in its custody for breaching Armed Forces Social Media Policy.

He was later released and reportedly had to resign to concentrate on his comic business.

Born on April 28th, 1996 in Ilorin, Kwara State, the new appointee has made a name for himself in the fast growing kit industry and is quite famous for his persona as Lawyer Kunle in most of his comedy skits.

Meanwhile, his appointment comes alongside that of Jerry Kolo and Ogundele Joseph Olabisi who have been appointed as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations and Special Assistant on Community Engagement, respectively.

Pulse reports that Kolo, an indigene of Patigi local government area, was until his appointment the chairman of the Kwara North Development Council (KWANDCO).

The governor said the appointments take immediate effect.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

