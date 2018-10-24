Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Sirika says FG will soon reactivate Nigeria Air project

Sirika says FG will soon reactivate Nigeria Air project

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has disclosed that the new timeline for the project will be announced soon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sirika says FG will soon reactivate Nigeria Air project play Nigeria Air logo (Twitter/Haji Sirika)

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has disclosed that the Federal Government will soon reactivate its national carrier project, Nigeria Air, that was recently suspended.

Sirika had announced in a brief statement last month that the Federal Executive Council decided to suspend the project which had been been scheduled to start operations in December 2018.

However, the minister has now disclosed that the project will soon be reactivated but with a different timeline in mind.

According to the ministry's deputy director of media and public affairs, James Daudu, Sirika said this while addressing United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Nigeria, Fahad Al Taffaq, in Abuja.

"The suspended national carrier would be activated as soon as possible, although the December 24th earlier given for its take-off is no longer feasible," Sirika is quoted as telling the ambassador.

Sirika says FG will soon reactivate Nigeria Air project play Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika (Presidency )

 

Since the national carrier project was first unveiled earlier this year, many critics had criticised it as a doomed project, a criticism that went into overdrive after Sirika announced its suspension.

While he failed to disclose why the project was suspended, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, hinted that it might be due to the commitment of investors.

However, Sirika responded, noting that the decision to suspend the project was strategic and had nothing to do with lack of committment from investors.

He said investors involved in the project include international finance institutions such as the Afro-Exim Bank, African Development Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, aircraft manufacturers - Airbus and Boeing, and many others.

"The Office of the Minister of STate for Aviation has noted, with consternation, various opinions, comments and observations in the media regarding the status and the reasons for the recent suspension of the processes leading to the establishment of a Nigerian national carrier.

"Among the reasons being given for its suspension, especially in the social media is the absence of interested and ready investors.

"This couldn't be farther from the truth, as the national carrier project has an avalanche of well-grounded and ready investors," an official statement read.

Nigeria Air was unveiled in July

When Sirika unveiled the name and logo of the national carrier at Farnborough International Public Airshow in London on July 18, 2018, he said it'll be private sector-led and driven, noting that the government will not own more than 5% of the new national carrier and will not be involved in running it.

He disclosed that 81 routes (domestic, regional and international) have been identified for the airline which is touted to promote Nigeria's cultures and traditions.

Nigeria Airways originally commenced operations in August 1958 but was liquidated by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in May 2003.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you wantbullet
2 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet
3 British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria Air FG announces suspension of national carrier project
Nigeria Air Sirika to address stakeholders, public on suspension
Nigeria Air Aviation union threatens to sabotage FG's new national carrier
Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways" to "Nigeria Air"
Nigeria Air Lai Mohammed hints investors caused suspension of national carrier
Nigerians have nothing to fear over Kanu’s outburst – Presidency
FG to stop Nigerian women from birthing too many children to sustain Buhari's growth plan
Nigeria to partner Benin Republic to ensure success of joint border post – Buhari
This is what Buhari said during his visit to Lagos
Corruption still remains our major headache – Osinbajo

Local

Kogi Government donates relief materials to Ajaokuta flood victims
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Ekiti governorship election which held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, Kolapo Olusola has rejected the results.
Ekiti Tribunal: Non-completion of inspection of documents stalls hearing
Buhari and Osinbajo
Bauchi group donates N4.2m in support of Buhari's re-election bid
A picture of a waste disposal truck (Used for illustrative purpose).
Lagos State Govt. restores door-to-door waste evacuation by PSP operators
X
Advertisement