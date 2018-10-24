Sirika says FG will soon reactivate Nigeria Air project

news

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has disclosed that the Federal Government will soon reactivate its national carrier project, Nigeria Air, that was recently suspended.

Sirika had announced in a brief statement last month that the Federal Executive Council decided to suspend the project which had been been scheduled to start operations in December 2018.

However, the minister has now disclosed that the project will soon be reactivated but with a different timeline in mind.

According to the ministry's deputy director of media and public affairs, James Daudu, Sirika said this while addressing United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Nigeria, Fahad Al Taffaq, in Abuja.

"The suspended national carrier would be activated as soon as possible, although the December 24th earlier given for its take-off is no longer feasible," Sirika is quoted as telling the ambassador.

Since the national carrier project was first unveiled earlier this year, many critics had criticised it as a doomed project, a criticism that went into overdrive after Sirika announced its suspension.

While he failed to disclose why the project was suspended, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, hinted that it might be due to the commitment of investors .

However, Sirika responded, noting that the decision to suspend the project was strategic and had nothing to do with lack of committment from investors.

He said investors involved in the project include international finance institutions such as the Afro-Exim Bank, African Development Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, aircraft manufacturers - Airbus and Boeing, and many others.

"The Office of the Minister of STate for Aviation has noted, with consternation, various opinions, comments and observations in the media regarding the status and the reasons for the recent suspension of the processes leading to the establishment of a Nigerian national carrier.

"Among the reasons being given for its suspension, especially in the social media is the absence of interested and ready investors.

"This couldn't be farther from the truth, as the national carrier project has an avalanche of well-grounded and ready investors," an official statement read.

Nigeria Air was unveiled in July

When Sirika unveiled the name and logo of the national carrier at Farnborough International Public Airshow in London on July 18, 2018, he said it'll be private sector-led and driven, noting that the government will not own more than 5% of the new national carrier and will not be involved in running it.

He disclosed that 81 routes (domestic, regional and international) have been identified for the airline which is touted to promote Nigeria's cultures and traditions.

Nigeria Airways originally commenced operations in August 1958 but was liquidated by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in May 2003.